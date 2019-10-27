UrduPoint.com
US President Trump Confirms IS Leader Baghdadi Killed In Special Operation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

US President Trump Confirms IS Leader Baghdadi Killed in Special Operation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), was killed in a special operation.

"Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is dead," Trump said at the press conference.

Earlier on Sunday, various international media, citing different insider sources, reported that the United States conducted a special military operation, targeting Baghdadi in the Syrian province of Idlib, during which the leader, his two wives and a guard were killed.

Baghdadi appeared in the media for the first time in 2014, when he declared the creation of a caliphate in the middle East.

After three years, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Baghdadi could have been killed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on May 28, 2017, in the southern suburbs of Raqqa. But in September 2017, an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged, casting fresh doubt on whether the terrorist leader was dead or alive.

