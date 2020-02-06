US President Trump Meets Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump met Venezuelan opposition head and self-proclaimed leader Juan Gauido, the White House said.

On Wednesday, a senior US administration official said the United States was planning to impose "impactful" measures against the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro within the next 30 days.

"President @realDonaldTrump welcomed @jguaido to the White House! The U.S. will continue to work with our partners in the region to confront the illegitimate dictatorship in Venezuela & stand alongside the Venezuelan people to ensure a democratic, prosperous future," the White House wrote on its Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since the beginning of last year, when Guaido, then head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in a bid to oust reelected Maduro from power.

Maduro has said Guaido was a US puppet working with Washington to orchestrate a coup so that the United States could control Venezuela's natural resources.