Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:57 PM

US President Trump Pledges to 'Do Plenty' With China If Re-Elected

Donald Trump has said that he will "do plenty" with China if he is re-elected for a second term, as the US president once again went on the offensive against Beijing over the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Donald Trump has said that he will "do plenty" with China if he is re-elected for a second term, as the US president once again went on the offensive against Beijing over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Well, we're going to do plenty with China. What they did to us is a disgrace," Trump said during a media appearance published by the Sinclair Broadcast Group on Wednesday evening.

The president made these comments shortly after being asked if he was in support of wearing facial coverings as a means to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

He added that the need for having to wear masks in public was China's fault.

"You're sitting there with that mask because of China, OK? It's disgraceful. It's a total disgrace, but you will find out," Trump told the interviewer.

Trump has consistently called COVID-19 the "China virus," and his administration has urged the World Health Organization and other international bodies to take strong action after China became the first epicenter of the disease at the beginning of this past year.

The incumbent president will face off against Democrat candidate Joe Biden on November 3.

