US President Trump Says Considers Designating Left-Wing Antifa As Terrorist Group
Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that the left-wing antifa movement could be deemed a terrorist group in the United States.
"Consideration is being given to declaring ANTIFA, the gutless Radical Left Wack Jobs who go around hitting (only non-fighters) people over the heads with baseball bats, a major Organization of Terror (along with MS-13 & others).
Would make it easier for police to do their job!" he tweeted late Saturday.
The antifa movement includes left-wing and anti-fascist groups in the United States. They say that they fight far-right and white supremacists.
The recent antifa protests against a march of far-right Proud Boys group took place in Portland, Oregon in late June. Back then the demonstrations turned violent, with one journalist being assaulted while covering the rally.