Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:30 AM

US President Trump Says Feeling 'Well' in Hospital During Treatment for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has said on Saturday that he is feeling "well" while undergoing treatment in hospital following his positive test for COVID-19, adding that the medical staff at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is receiving care, are "amazing.

"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told a media briefing that the president was doing "very well" and was responding positively to treatment.

However, a source familiar with Trump's health situation later told reporters that the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours had been concerning.

