US President Trump Says Feeling 'Well' in Hospital During Treatment for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has said on Saturday that he is feeling "well" while undergoing treatment in hospital following his positive test for COVID-19, adding that the medical staff at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is receiving care, are "amazing.

"

"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley told a media briefing that the president was doing "very well" and was responding positively to treatment.

However, a source familiar with Trump's health situation later told reporters that the president's vital signs over the past 24 hours had been concerning.