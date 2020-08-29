US President Trump Says Feels Badly About Resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Abe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) US President Donald Trump has expressed regret over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to leave his post due to the health condition.

On Friday, Abe announced his resignation due to the deteriorating inflammatory bowel disease. The politician said he would continue to participate in political life and run in upcoming elections.

"I want to pay my highest respect to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a very great friend of mine. We've had a great relationship and I just feel very badly about it, because it must be very severe for him to leave. He loves his country so much and for him to leave, you know, I just can't imagine what it is. He's a great gentleman and so I'm just paying my highest respect," Trump told reporters on late Friday.

Abe was the prime minister of Japan in 2006-2007 and has been heading the national government again since 2012.