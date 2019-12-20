UrduPoint.com
US President Trump Says Wants Immediate Impeachment Trial In Senate

Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that he wanted the Senate to launch the impeachment trial immediately.

"So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial.

Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

On Wednesday, Trump became the third president in US history to be impeached when the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted to find him guilty of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

