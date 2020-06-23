US President Trump Tweets China Trade Deal Is Intact

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) US President Donald Trump has denied reports of termination of the trade deal with China.

Earlier, Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Fox news that the US president had decided to terminate the deal with China amid speculations in the United States about the Chinese origin of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Navarro said the deal was "over".

"The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!" Trump said on Twitter.