US President Trump Vows to Continue Pursuing Voter Fraud Claims in Courts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump has vowed to continue challenging the results of the November presidential election, which media outlets have called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, as several cases at the local level are still being considered by courts.

On Friday evening, the US Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas to contest Biden's projected victories in the key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. Trump went on to tell the Fox news broadcaster that he will continue fighting the results of the election.

"No, it's not over. We keep going and we're going to continue to go forward. We have numerous local cases in some of the states that got rigged and robbed from us.

We won every one of them," Trump said during an interview conducted on Saturday with the Fox News broadcaster that was aired one day later.

In a Tweet posted on Saturday, Trump claimed that the Supreme Court had "ZERO interest" in the "greatest voter fraud ever perpetrated" in the United States.

On the same day, Brett Ludwig, a district court judge, dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump challenging the results of the vote in Wisconsin, citing a lack of evidence.

Trump has demanded multiple recounts and audits in several US states following the November election. The president and his campaign team have also filed multiple lawsuits over claims of voter fraud.