US Presidential Campaign Marked By Tremendous Amount Of Censorship - Ex-Senator

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:20 AM

US Presidential Campaign Marked by Tremendous Amount of Censorship - Ex-Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The 2020 US presidential campaign was marked by severe censorship by social media platforms, and the media kept people in the dark on the scandal around Joe Biden's son so that they could not accurately evaluate the candidate, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

"There was a tremendous amount of censorship on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. And there was an enormous scandal with Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden went to Ukraine and he was on the board of directors at Burisma, which is a big gas production company there. And Burisma has a very poor reputation for following the law in Ukraine," Black said.

Hunter Biden was a board member at Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Ukraine's former prosecutor, General Viktor Shokin, led an investigation into the firm, but the probe was subsequently closed and Shokin was dismissed.

According to media reports, Shokin said the investigation had been ended out of fear of the United States.

"And so the Ukrainians fired the prosecutor and that shielded Burisma from the rest from the investigation and of course, Vice President Biden's son from being investigated. So all of these things were blocked by the media. They wouldn't allow people to understand what was going on. So they didn't know much about Biden. And they just kept everyone in the dark so that nobody could evaluate the candidate," he said.

On the campaign trail, Biden denied allegations that he was involved in his son's business deals.

On Tuesday, Americans cast their votes in the presidential election. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, the ballots were still being counted.

