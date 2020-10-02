US Presidential Candidate Biden Tests Negative for COVID-19 - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement on Friday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr.

Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the statement said.

Biden was tested for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump announced late Thursday that he and his wife Melania Trump had contracted the disease. Biden and Trump met on Tuesday for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.