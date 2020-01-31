US Presidential Candidate Bloomberg Surges Past Warren in New National Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg broke into the top tier of US Democratic presidential candidates, rising to third place ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren, a new Hill-HarrisX poll revealed.

"The survey, released Thursday, showed Bloomberg's support ticking up 4 percentage points to 11 percent from a January 13-14 poll. Warren dropped 2 points to 9 percent," the Hill said in an article summarizing the poll.

Other candidates that registered in the single digits included former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 5 percent, with businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer, each with 4 percent.

The rest of the lower-tier White House hopefuls polled at 2 percent or less, the report said.

The poll also showed former Vice President Joe Biden maintaining a double-digit lead, with 29 percent support while Senator Bernie Sanders slipped 2 points, to 17 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg picked up an endorsement from Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.