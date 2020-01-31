UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presidential Candidate Bloomberg Surges Past Warren In New National Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Presidential Candidate Bloomberg Surges Past Warren in New National Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Billionaire businessman and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg broke into the top tier of US Democratic presidential candidates, rising to third place ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren, a new Hill-HarrisX poll revealed.

"The survey, released Thursday, showed Bloomberg's support ticking up 4 percentage points to 11 percent from a January 13-14 poll. Warren dropped 2 points to 9 percent," the Hill said in an article summarizing the poll.

Other candidates that registered in the single digits included former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 5 percent, with businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire Tom Steyer, each with 4 percent.

The rest of the lower-tier White House hopefuls polled at 2 percent or less, the report said.

The poll also showed former Vice President Joe Biden maintaining a double-digit lead, with 29 percent support while Senator Bernie Sanders slipped 2 points, to 17 percent.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg picked up an endorsement from Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Related Topics

Washington White House Lead South Bend New York January From Top

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed hails Abu Dhabi&#039;s hosting of ..

2 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

2 hours ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme

2 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Spartan World Championship 2020 takes place in Abu ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.