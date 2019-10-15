UrduPoint.com
US Presidential Candidate Warren Plans To End Corporate, Billionaire Funding In Politics

Tue 15th October 2019

US Presidential Candidate Warren Plans to End Corporate, Billionaire Funding in Politics

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Contributions to political campaigns from corporations, political action committees (PACs), lobbyists and billionaires would be banned or sharply restricted under a series of reforms proposed by Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday.

"It's time to get big money out of politics," Warren said in a press release. "Money slithers through every part of our political system, corrupting democracy and taking power away from the people."

Warren called for a constitutional amendment to undo a US Supreme Court decision that has allowed corporations and wealthy individuals to set up PACs with the ability to spend unlimited amounts on political campaigns.

For her own campaign, Warren announced no contributions of more than $200 would be accepted from executives at big tech companies, drug companies, fossil fuel firms, big banks, private equity firms, or hedge funds.

She urged other campaigns to make a similar pledge.

As president, Warren said she would push for taxpayer-funded campaigns, in which every contribution of $200 would be matched by $1,200 from public coffers, the release said.

An existing $2,800 limit on individual voters' donations to any one candidate would be cut to $1,000, and no longer would wealthy voters be able to form PACs that can donate unlimited amounts, the release added.

Corporations would also be banned from funding national political conventions, candidates would be required to disclose the source of all donations, lobbyists would be prohibited from bundling contributions from multiple donors and, presidents could not consider political contributions in choosing ambassadors, according to the release.

The campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.org estimates that presidential and congressional candidates spent $6.5 billion combined in the 2016 elections.

