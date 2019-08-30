UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presidential Contender O'Rourke Pledges To End Trump Trade Wars

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 02:04 AM

US Presidential Contender O'Rourke Pledges to End Trump Trade Wars

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is promising to end US President Donald Trump's trade wars against China and other nations on day one of his presidency, his campaign said in a press release on Thursday.

"As President, Beto will Suspend Trump's tariffs immediately and in exchange China will eliminate retaliatory duties on American products like soybeans, beef, cars, and planes," the release said.

O'Rourke, in the same release, said that the tariffs have amounted to "one of the largest middle-class tax hikes in decades" and that many farmers have nowhere to export their crops.

"President Trump's disastrous trade war, which he claims was designed to save American jobs, has done just the opposite," O'Rourke said.

"Across our country, factory after factory has shuttered its doors. Manufacturing just shrank for the first time in nearly a decade."

O'Rourke's proposals call for trade agreements that help working families, reforms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), enforceable global labor standards and a global coalition to stop China's anti-competitive behavior.

O'Rourke served as a congressman from El Paso until 2016, when he lost a bid to represent all of Texas in the US Senate. Public opinion polls this week have placed O'Rourke in eighth place among a crowded field of more than 10 remaining Democratic candidates, according to the website Real Clear politics.

Related Topics

Senate World Exchange China Trump Same El Paso 2016 All From Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE issues statement on developments in Yemen

37 minutes ago

First Emirati astronaut to face final exam tomorro ..

1 hour ago

Osaka cruises into third round at US Open

2 hours ago

US Sanctions Jammal Trust Bank for Providing Finan ..

2 hours ago

Ramesh Kumar asks Opposition to play effective rol ..

2 hours ago

UAE's Etihad Airways Bans MacBook Pros in Checked ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.