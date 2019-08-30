(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is promising to end US President Donald Trump's trade wars against China and other nations on day one of his presidency, his campaign said in a press release on Thursday.

"As President, Beto will Suspend Trump's tariffs immediately and in exchange China will eliminate retaliatory duties on American products like soybeans, beef, cars, and planes," the release said.

O'Rourke, in the same release, said that the tariffs have amounted to "one of the largest middle-class tax hikes in decades" and that many farmers have nowhere to export their crops.

"President Trump's disastrous trade war, which he claims was designed to save American jobs, has done just the opposite," O'Rourke said.

"Across our country, factory after factory has shuttered its doors. Manufacturing just shrank for the first time in nearly a decade."

O'Rourke's proposals call for trade agreements that help working families, reforms of the World Trade Organization (WTO), enforceable global labor standards and a global coalition to stop China's anti-competitive behavior.

O'Rourke served as a congressman from El Paso until 2016, when he lost a bid to represent all of Texas in the US Senate. Public opinion polls this week have placed O'Rourke in eighth place among a crowded field of more than 10 remaining Democratic candidates, according to the website Real Clear politics.