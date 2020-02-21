US Presidential Debate Viewing Numbers Break Records for Democrats - Host Network

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Viewing numbers on the ninth debate between Democratic Party presidential candidates in the current election cycle broke all records on Wednesday with 20 million viewers tuning in from across the United States, host network NBC news reported on Thursday.

NBC News and MSNBC said Nielsen Fast National Data showed that they enjoyed a combine viewing audience of almost 20 million viewers, making the event the most-watched Democratic debate ever.

The debate also registered as the top-rated Democratic debate ever in the key A25-54 demographic with 13.5 million live stream viewers, more than any previously podcast and broadcast debate in the current election cycle, NBC News reported.

The ninth Democratic debate was held in Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada in the Paris Hotel. The six highest ranking candidates in current opinion polls participated including former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Neilsen recorded 19.658 million television viewers, with 5.310 million in A25-54 and 4.257 million in A18-49 across NBC and MSNBC from 9:00 to11:00 pm Eastern Time.

The debate also generated 13.5 million live video streams and nearly 22 million video views across all platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News NOW on OTT devices, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, NBC said.