UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presidential Debate Viewing Numbers Break Records For Democrats - Host Network

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:20 AM

US Presidential Debate Viewing Numbers Break Records for Democrats - Host Network

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Viewing numbers on the ninth debate between Democratic Party presidential candidates in the current election cycle broke all records on Wednesday with 20 million viewers tuning in from across the United States, host network NBC news reported on Thursday.

NBC News and MSNBC said Nielsen Fast National Data showed that they enjoyed a combine viewing audience of almost 20 million viewers, making the event the most-watched Democratic debate ever.

The debate also registered as the top-rated Democratic debate ever in the key A25-54 demographic with 13.5 million live stream viewers, more than any previously podcast and broadcast debate in the current election cycle, NBC News reported.

The ninth Democratic debate was held in Las Vegas in the US state of Nevada in the Paris Hotel. The six highest ranking candidates in current opinion polls participated including former New York Mayor and billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

Neilsen recorded 19.658 million television viewers, with 5.310 million in A25-54 and 4.257 million in A18-49 across NBC and MSNBC from 9:00 to11:00 pm Eastern Time.

The debate also generated 13.5 million live video streams and nearly 22 million video views across all platforms, including NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, NBC News NOW on OTT devices, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, NBC said.

Related Topics

Election Facebook Twitter Hotel Paris Las Vegas New York United States YouTube Event TV All From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

20 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

60 minutes ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

60 minutes ago

PSL 5 opens at National Stadium amid gleaming cere ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.