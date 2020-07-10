US Presidential Election Results Unlikely to Affect Open Skies Agreement Pullout - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The November presidential election in the United States is unlikely to affect the US withdrawal from the Open Skies Agreement, regardless of who wins the White House, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

"The US, according to the current schedule ...

should terminate its participation in the [Open Skies] agreement on November 22, that is, two and a half weeks after the election. Whoever becomes president, the new administration takes over on January 20. Therefore, this decision is unlikely to be reconsidered in such a situation. If the agreement simply expires, and if the new administration - whether Democratic or Republican - decides to return to this agreement, then we will have to start negotiations from scratch," Lavrov said in a videoconference appearance.