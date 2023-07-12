Open Menu

US Presidential Envoy John Kerry To Visit China From July 16-19 - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 07:26 PM

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will pay an official visit to China from July 16-19 to address climate issues and promote the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)," the US State Department said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will pay an official visit to China from July 16-19 to address climate issues and promote the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)," the US State Department said Tuesday.

"Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Beijing, People's Republic of China (PRC), from July 16 to July 19. During meetings with PRC officials, Secretary Kerry aims to engage with the PRC on addressing the climate crisis, including with respect to increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28," the State Department said in a statement on the website.

Kerry said in mid-April that he had been invited to visit China for bilateral talks on climate change and expressed hope that the negotiations would help repair relations and allow for cooperation between the two countries on global issues.

Tensions between the United States and China soared last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings against the visit. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing further escalated in February 2023, when US Secretary of State Blinken called off his trip to Beijing after the Pentagon detected a Chinese balloon over US airspace. Washington insisted that the balloon had been sent over to spy on military sites, while Beijing argued it was a meteorological airship blown off the course.

The UN climate conference will take place from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

