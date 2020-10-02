US Presidential Nominee Biden Tests Negative for Coronavirus - Statement

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement on Friday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the statement said.

Biden was tested for the novel coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced on Thursday night that he and his wife Melania had tested positive. Biden and Trump met on Tuesday for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

Biden issued a separate statement confirming that he tested negative and reminded the public to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.