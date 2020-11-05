US Presidential Race Too Close to Call as 4 Battleground States Continue Counting Votes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are neck-to-neck as the race for the presidential election comes down to the wire with four battleground states close to finishing counting votes.

Biden so far has secured 264 electoral votes, Fox news projected based on official results, one state away from winning the presidency as of late Wednesday night. 270 electoral votes are required to be declared the winner.

Biden leads in Nevada by less than 1 percent with 75 percent of votes counted. Trump leads in Pennsylvania by 2.9 percent with 89 percent of votes counted and in North Carolina by 1.4 percent with 98 percent of votes counted. In Georgia, Trump leads by less than 1 percent with 98 percent of votes counted.

In Georgia, officials said they will have results between 12:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m. GMT) and 3:00 a.m. and Nevada results are expected by 12:00 p.

m. EST (5:00 p.m. GMT). Final results in Pennsylvania are expected to be available late Thursday night while in North Carolina final results could take several days.

FOX projected Biden to win Arizona, however, other networks are saying the race in the toss-up state is too close to call, especially after Trump narrowed Biden's to by about 79,000 votes when a batch of ballots in favor of the US president were counted in Maricopa County.

In the Senate, four of the 35 races on the ballot are too close to call and might take months to know which party will control the upper chamber because the Georgia races may require January run-offs. The Democrats and Republicans each have a lock on 48 seats of the 100-member chamber, Fox News projected. However, the situation does not look good for the Democrats with Republican incumbents leading in North Carolina, Alaska, and the 2 races in Georgia, Fox said citing official results.