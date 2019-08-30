US President Donald Trump's visit to Poland is not canceled and is promised to happen soon, Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish president's chief aide, said Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump 's visit to Poland is not canceled and is promised to happen soon, Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish president's chief aide, said Friday.

President Trump was supposed to visit Poland from August 31 to September 2 to commemorate the beginning of World War II. However, he decided to change his plans in light of approaching Dorian hurricane, sending his Vice President Mike Pence instead.

"I have just talked with the adviser of the US president, John Bolton. We have a clear declaration that the visit is postponed, and not canceled," Szczerski said.

He added that the US side had promised to organize Trump's visit in the coming months.

"We, for our part, have provided possible dates. They all are within the closest three months," Szczerski mentioned.

On September 1, Poland will commemorate the beginning of WWII. Warsaw has invited its allies from the European Union, the Eastern Partnership and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, including Germany, but has decided to leave Russia out.