UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US President's Visit To Poland Not Canceled, To Happen In Coming Months - Warsaw

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:57 PM

US President's Visit to Poland Not Canceled, to Happen in Coming Months - Warsaw

US President Donald Trump's visit to Poland is not canceled and is promised to happen soon, Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish president's chief aide, said Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump's visit to Poland is not canceled and is promised to happen soon, Krzysztof Szczerski, the Polish president's chief aide, said Friday.

President Trump was supposed to visit Poland from August 31 to September 2 to commemorate the beginning of World War II. However, he decided to change his plans in light of approaching Dorian hurricane, sending his Vice President Mike Pence instead.

"I have just talked with the adviser of the US president, John Bolton. We have a clear declaration that the visit is postponed, and not canceled," Szczerski said.

He added that the US side had promised to organize Trump's visit in the coming months.

"We, for our part, have provided possible dates. They all are within the closest three months," Szczerski mentioned.

On September 1, Poland will commemorate the beginning of WWII. Warsaw has invited its allies from the European Union, the Eastern Partnership and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, including Germany, but has decided to leave Russia out.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Visit Trump Germany Warsaw Poland August September World War All From

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

2 hours ago

Ombudsperson Punjab punishes headmaster for harass ..

3 minutes ago

Muslim Ummah standing with Kashmiris: Minister

3 minutes ago

Sindh Agriculture University raises voice against ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Military Terminates Operation of Outdated ..

3 minutes ago

US Calls on China to End Alleged Oppression of Uig ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.