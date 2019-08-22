(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Ankara and Washington are preparing a state visit of US President Donald Trump to Turkey, but the exact date is not determined yet, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, said on Wednesday.

In 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Trump to visit his country.

"We are preparing Trump's visit, I will talk about it with [US National Security Advisor John] Bolton, then there will be phone conversation between our president and Trump, the preparations for which are ongoing. Right now there is no exact date, but there is an agreement in principle about it," Kalin told reporters.

He added that a wide range of issues would be discussed during the visit, both regarding to the bilateral relations and the situation in the region.

In 2017, Erdogan visited the United States and met with Trump. That meeting, however, failed to produce the desired results for Ankara, especially regarding the United States' support of Kurdish militias in Syria and extradition of Fethullah Gulen, a former political ally of Erdogan, allegedly connected to the 2016 attempted military coup. The coming visit will be the Erdogan's second attempt to change Trump's mind on both issues.