US Press Secretary Says Trump Regrets Not Raising Tariffs on Chinese Goods Higher

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Sunday clarified US President Donald Trump's "second thoughts" comment on the US-China trade war, saying that he regretted not raising tariffs on Chinese goods higher.

Earlier in the day, Trump was asked by reporters during his breakfast meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson whether he had any second thoughts on escalating the trade war with China. Trump responded "Yeah, sure. Why not?" and added that he had second thoughts about everything, making it seem that the US president regretted escalating the trade war.

However, Grisham soon released a statement to reporters, as cited by US media, saying Trump's words had been misinterpreted and that "President Trump responded in the affirmative - because he [regretted] not raising the tariffs higher.

"

On Friday, Trump said that Washington would raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods from the current 25 percent to 30 percent on October 1. In addition, the tariffs would be raised from planned 10 percent to 15 percent on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting from September 1.

In response, China lodged protest with Washington over the proposed tariff hikes, noting that such unilateral actions and trade protectionism hurt the international trade system.