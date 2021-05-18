US Presses Canada to Fulfill Tariff Cuts on Dairy Imports - Trade Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with her Canadian counterpart Mary Ng and emphasized the need for Canada to fulfill its pledge to open quotas with reduced tariffs for dairy imports from the United States under the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), the Office of the US Trade Representative said on Monday.

"Ambassador Tai stressed the importance of Canada fully meeting its USMCA commitments, including its allocation of dairy tariff-rate quotas and home-shopping," the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a readout of the conversation.

Tai and Ng also discussed softwood lumber and issues of reform in the World Trade Organization, the Office of the US Trade Representative said.'

Tai also expressed concern about Canada's recently proposed digital service tax. She and Ng agreed to continue to collaborate on addressing these and other issues and to maintain an open line of communication, the readout said.