US Presses Ethiopia Government To Accept Indefinite Ceasefire In Tigray - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:54 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought a commitment from Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of government forces from the Tigray region and accountability for those responsible for atrocities in eight months of fighting, the State Department said in a readout of a conversation on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought a commitment from Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of government forces from the Tigray region and accountability for those responsible for atrocities in eight months of fighting, the State Department said in a readout of a conversation on Tuesday.

"Secretary Blinken urged Prime Minister Abiy to commit to the steps outlined in the United Nations Security Council on July 2, including the complete withdrawal of Eritrean and Amhara forces from Tigray; full, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to populations in need; the establishment of a transparent process to hold accountable those responsible for human rights abuses and atrocities; and an affirmation that neither the internal nor external borders of Ethiopia will be changed by force or in contravention of the constitution," the readout said.

Blinken also emphasized the urgency of holding an inclusive political dialogue to begin the difficult work of forging a lasting resolution to the Ethiopia's ethnic and political divisions, the readout added.

Clashes in the province of Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party - the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) - of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, resulting in fighting with the rebels.

An estimated 2 million of Tigray's 6 million people are reported to have fled their homes and an estimated 900,000 people likely face famine as a result of the occupation.

The TPLF represents a party that for dominated Ethiopia's government for three decades until Abiy, a member of the rival Oromo ethnic group, came to power in 2018.

