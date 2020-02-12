US Presses European Allies to Sanction Russian Firms Operating in Libya - Senior Diplomat

The United States is exerting pressure on its European allies to impose sanctions against Russian entities operating in Libya, Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher Robinson said in prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United States is exerting pressure on its European allies to impose sanctions against Russian entities operating in Libya, Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher Robinson said in prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"In keeping with the administration's approach to burden sharing, we are actively pressing our European allies to also sanction the Wagner [Group] and [Yevgeniy] Prigozhin," Robinson said referring to the private Russian military company and the Russian businessman.

Robinson called the Wagner Group a convenient instrument of the Russian government to further its aims on the international arena.

"Kremlin uses it as a low-cost, low-risk instrument to advance its goals," Robinson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Army Commander Roger Cloutier said the United States is aware of Wagner Group's presence in Africa, but declined to reveal in which specific countries the Russian firm operates.

"We know they are operating on the continent and are tracking them," Cloutier said.

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said even if Russian citizens are currently fighting in Libya, they do not represent the Russian government.

Libya has experienced severe political crisis since 2011 after its then leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and murdered by US- and EU-supported Islamic extremists.

Libya has been split into two rival administrations: The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Sarraj, controls Tripoli and parts of western Libya, and the government supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar that holds the eastern part of the country.