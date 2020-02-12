UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presses European Allies To Sanction Russian Firms Operating In Libya - Senior Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:27 PM

US Presses European Allies to Sanction Russian Firms Operating in Libya - Senior Diplomat

The United States is exerting pressure on its European allies to impose sanctions against Russian entities operating in Libya, Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher Robinson said in prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United States is exerting pressure on its European allies to impose sanctions against Russian entities operating in Libya, Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher Robinson said in prepared testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"In keeping with the administration's approach to burden sharing, we are actively pressing our European allies to also sanction the Wagner [Group] and [Yevgeniy] Prigozhin," Robinson said referring to the private Russian military company and the Russian businessman.

Robinson called the Wagner Group a convenient instrument of the Russian government to further its aims on the international arena.

"Kremlin uses it as a low-cost, low-risk instrument to advance its goals," Robinson said.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Army Commander Roger Cloutier said the United States is aware of Wagner Group's presence in Africa, but declined to reveal in which specific countries the Russian firm operates.

"We know they are operating on the continent and are tracking them," Cloutier said.

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin said even if Russian citizens are currently fighting in Libya, they do not represent the Russian government.

Libya has experienced severe political crisis since 2011 after its then leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and murdered by US- and EU-supported Islamic extremists.

Libya has been split into two rival administrations: The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Fayez Sarraj, controls Tripoli and parts of western Libya, and the government supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar that holds the eastern part of the country.

Related Topics

Africa Senate Army Russia Company Split Tripoli Vladimir Putin United States Libya January Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank 2019 net profit rises 4.0% ..

30 minutes ago

UAE braces for most sustainable edition of Expo

30 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed views masterplan of Jabal Al Dhan ..

30 minutes ago

Memorial Museum for Russian Ambassador Karlov Open ..

3 minutes ago

US Completes 5-Day Inspection Tour of Antarctic Re ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey Expects Stronger US, NATO Backing in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.