UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presses Need For Yemen Cease Fire In Talks With Oman - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

US Presses Need for Yemen Cease Fire in Talks With Oman - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman stressed the importance of a negotiated halt in fighting between rival factions in Yemen's civil war as a key to regional security in a meeting with Oman Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Al Harthy in the Omani capital of Muscat, the State Department said in a readout of the session on Tuesday.

"The Deputy Secretary also thanked the Deputy Foreign Minister for Oman's role in mediating peace in the region and underscored the importance of an immediate, comprehensive ceasefire to help bring the war in Yemen to an end," the readout said.

Sherman credited Oman for mediating peace negotiation in other regional conflicts and cited a "comprehensive ceasefire in neighboring Yemen" as a step toward ending the war in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces and Houthi rebels for nearly seven years. The conflict is widely viewed as a proxy war pitting a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states against Iran, which the US accuses of arming the Houthis and facilitating attacks on Saudi targets with missiles and drones from Houthi positions.

In addition to the armed hostilities, Yemen continues to suffer from famine and an ongoing cholera outbreak with the COVID-19 pandemic further worsening the nation's economic and humanitarian crises.

Related Topics

Iran Yemen Oman Saudi Muscat Sherman From Government Arab

Recent Stories

OIC Hopes for Tunisia to Overcome Current Stage in ..

30 minutes ago

63,309 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

33 minutes ago

Sale of animals worth Rs. 55 Million reported thro ..

43 minutes ago

Khalifa University’s lab uses remote sensing obs ..

48 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 194.8 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Holiday declared in PP-38 Sialkot for by-polls on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.