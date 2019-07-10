UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Presses South Korea To Comply With Due Process Rights In Business Disputes - Trade Rep

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 03:40 AM

US Presses South Korea to Comply With Due Process Rights in Business Disputes - Trade Rep

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Trump administration during consultations with South Korean officials called on Seoul to respect the due process rights of US companies, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a press release.

"Michael Beeman, Assistant US Trade Representative for Japan, Korea and APEC led the consultation and called for immediate action by Korea to come into compliance with KORUS [Korea-US Trade Agreement]," the release said on Tuesday. "These shortcomings have denied US parties certain rights, including the opportunity to review and rebut the evidence against them.

"

In March, the USTR requested formal consultations following extensive efforts to resolve concerns over due process rights, the release addded.

Although no specific incident was cited some believe a case involving Qualcomm may have triggered the USTR request for consultations, according to Yonhap. In 2016, Qualcomm complained about difficulties defending itself in hearings after being fined $845 million by South Korean regulators for violating local antitrust laws.

Related Topics

Trump Seoul Japan North Korea March May 2016 Million

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

4 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

4 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

4 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

4 hours ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

4 hours ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.