US Presses Southwest Airlines Over Thousands of Unresolved Complaints Tied to Meltdown'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The US government has received thousands of unresolved complaints from Southwest customers yet to be made whole from the airline's holiday meltdown, the Transportation Department said on Tuesday.

A record winter storm grounded thousands of flights nationwide ahead of Christmas, but while most airlines recovered, Southwest continued canceling flights due to system and operational issues, upending holiday travel plans for thousands of fliers. Southwest said it canceled more than 16,000 flights between December 21 and December 31,

"Since the Southwest meltdown, DOT has received thousands of consumer complaints about Southwest - including complaints about lack of ticket refunds and reimbursements for services when a traveler was stranded," the department said in a statement quoted by CNN.

The government said it was forwarding the complaints to Southwest and demanding answers within 60 days.

On Monday Southwest Airlines announced a management turnover across several departments in an effort to resolve operational issues that forced the holiday meltdown, US media reported.

Southwest Airlines said the cascading logistical failures cost the airline between $725 million and $825 million.