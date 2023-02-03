The United States is increasing pressure on Sudan and Libya to expel Russia's Wagner Group private military company, AP reported on Friday, citing regional officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The United States is increasing pressure on Sudan and Libya to expel Russia's Wagner Group private military company, AP reported on Friday, citing regional officials.

The Biden administration has been working for months with its allies Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to pressure Sudanese and Libyan military leaders about the group, according to more than a dozen Sudanese, Libyan and Egyptian officials.

In January, it was a central topic in CIA Director William Burns' meetings with Egyptian and Libyan officials, the report said. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also brought it up with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, and Egyptian intelligence director Abbas Kamel conveyed US concerns to the head of Sudan's sovereign council Gen.

Abdel Fattah Burhan, according to the news agency.

Last week, the US designated Wagner Group as a significant transnational criminal organization in connection with its activity in Ukraine as part of the ongoing Russian military operation and in a number of African countries.

The Kremlin said that lack of evidence regarding alleged criminal activities by Wagner Group devalues Washington's statements and actions against the private military company.