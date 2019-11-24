CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The US pressure on Egypt in connection with its independent foreign policy and the desire to develop defense cooperation with Russia, as well as the latest threats to impose sanctions against Cairo for buying Russia's Su-35 fighter jets violate diplomatic norms and constitute an unacceptable interference in Egypt's internal affairs, Yahya Kedwani, a member of the Egyptian parliaments committee for defense and national security, told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper had sent a letter to Egypt's defense minister threatening to impose sanctions if Cairo did not cancel the deal to buy Su-35 fighter jets. A senior State Department official told reporters on Friday that Washington was working with Egypt to address its self-defense needs and sought to discourage Cairo from buying Su-35s.

"The threats to impose sanctions against Egypt because of its military cooperation with Russia, the conclusion of arms deals, the entry into service of modern fighter jets ” such statements go beyond diplomatic norms and are unacceptable.

We consider them to be an unacceptable interference in the internal affairs of Egypt," Kedwani said.

He recalled that Egypt is a sovereign state that independently makes decisions on defense cooperation with various countries, depending on the needs to protect national interests. Kedwani noted that Egypt is seeking to diversify the list of weaponry suppliers. According to him, Egypt cooperates with Russia, China, Germany, France and the United States in this field.

"Egypt will not succumb to the US pressure, will not change its policy to please the United States, and does not intend to refuse strengthening cooperation with Russia in all areas, including in thÑƒ defense sector," the lawmaker stressed.

This spring, the Russian Kommersant newspaper reported that Russia and Egypt had signed a contract for the delivery of Su-35 fighters to Cairo. According to newspaper's sources, the relevant agreement, which implies the shipment of over 20 aircraft and types of weapons worth some $2 billion, came into force at the end of 2018. The first shipments could be made as early as 2020 or 2021.