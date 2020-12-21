UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 12:20 PM

US Pressure Prevents Arab League From Rescinding Syria's Suspension - Syria's Mekdad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) OSCOW, December 21 (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova, Alexei Shayya-Shirokov - Continued pressure from the United States is preventing the Arab League from rescinding its suspension of Syria, the MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) iddle Eastern country's foreign minister, Faisal MOSCOW (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) ekdad, told Sputnik in an interview.

"What's preventing the return of Syria to the Arab League is the American decision not to allow Arab countries to welcome back Syria to the ranks of the Arab League.

And when Arab countries decide to be free, decide to be independent, Syria will be there," Mekdad said in one of the first interviews after his appointment.

The Arab League suspended Syria's membership back in 2011, citing Damascus's response to anti-government protests at the time. The alliance also urged its member states to recall their ambassadors from the Syrian capital following the suspension.

In October, Oman reinstated its ambassador in Syria following an eight-year hiatus.

