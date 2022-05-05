US Pressure Will Not Reach Its Goals, Russian Economy Stable Under Sanctions - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US pressure will not reach its goals, the strengthening of the ruble indicates the stability of the Russian financial sector and economy as a whole, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.

"We urge our American colleagues to abandon such a counterproductive course. Pressure measures will not achieve their goals. The continued strengthening of the ruble testifies to the stability of the Russian financial sector and the economy of the Russian Federation as a whole. Experts from Western countries themselves admit this," the embassy said.

It also said the United States recognizes that sanctions against Russia in the energy sector lead to instability on the hydrocarbon market and an increase in the cost of fuel.

Western countries announced a series of new sanctions against Russia over Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, and Europe has begun to voice statements about the need to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources more intensively.

The course to reject oil and gas supplies from Russia is actively supported by the United States, which calls on alternative producers to increase their production.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. According to Putin, the West's main goal is to worsen the lives of millions of people. He said the US and EU had effectively defaulted on their obligations to Russia, freezing its foreign exchange reserves. He also said current events draw a line under the global dominance of the West in both politics and economics.