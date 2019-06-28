UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Pressuring G20 Allies On Climate Language: French Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

US pressuring G20 allies on climate language: French official

Washington is pressuring allies at the G20 to reject strong climate change language in the meeting's final statement, despite furious opposition from EU countries, a French presidential source said Friday

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Washington is pressuring allies at the G20 to reject strong climate change language in the meeting's final statement, despite furious opposition from EU countries, a French presidential source said Friday.

"Three or four (countries) are under American pressure to water down the message," a French presidency source told reporters in Osaka, where leaders of the Group of 20 are holding a two-day summit.

The source declined to name the countries being targeted by Washington, though Brazil under its new President Jair Bolsonaro and oil-producing Saudi Arabia are both considered climate change sceptics.

Climate change is shaping up to be one of the most contentious issues at gathering, with Europe fiercely opposed to any watering down of previous G20 statements on the subject Washington is opposed to any endorsement of the Paris climate deal, an agreement from which it plans to withdraw.

In recent years, the roadblock has been overcome by 19 of the members endorsing language backing the Paris deal and Washington adding its own line referring to its plan to leave the agreement.

"That's what we managed to get after a difficult fight in Hamburg and Buenos Aires, and what we want to confirm here, at a minimum," the source told reporters.

"The Americans are trying to weaken the message and to rally to their position a number of states," the source added.

"That would mean no longer 19+1 but 18+2 or 17+3... and that for us is unacceptable."At a meeting in Osaka on the summit sidelines on Friday, European leaders agreed that "we cannot accept a text that waters down what we got during the last two G20s and weakens the Paris accords," the source said.

French President Emmanuel Macron has already said that removing a reference to the Paris deal would be a "red line" for Paris, threatening to refuse to sign the final communique.

Related Topics

Water Europe Washington Buenos Aires Paris Hamburg Osaka Brazil Saudi Arabia From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Putin, Trump End Their 1.5 Hour-Long Talks on G20 ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Actively Engaged in WTO Reform Talks - Deve ..

4 minutes ago

First G20 Session Makes No Surprise as States Stil ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Economic Development Minister Says Trump S ..

4 minutes ago

Remains of Genoa bridge to be demolished on Friday ..

20 minutes ago

Trump Warns Putin Against Meddling in 2020 US Pres ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.