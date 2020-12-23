UrduPoint.com
US Pressuring Iraq Into Ditching Military Cooperation With Russia - Iraqi Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:30 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United States applied pressure on the Iraqi authorities to move away from military cooperation with Russia, Mohammad Reza, the head of Security and Defense Committee at the Iraqi parliament, told Sputnik.

"We in the security and defense committee aspire that Iraq diversify its weapon imports, especially from Russia. We have historical relations with Russia, pertaining, among other things, to the training of military personnel, armaments and generally relations in the security and intelligence spheres," Reza said.

According to the lawmaker, his parliamentary committee has consistently urged the Iraqi government to adhere to the principle of arms supply diversification in a bid to prevent the United States from "unilaterally controlling the development and armament of the Iraqi army.

"But frankly speaking, Iraq is being pressured by the United States to be prevented from military cooperation and partnership with Russia," Reza added.

The lawmaker believes that cooperation with Russia in army training and arms supplies will enhance Iraq's security and intelligence potential.

In 2018, Russian Ambassador in Baghdad Maksim Maksimov said that Russia would supply Iraq with 46 T-90C tanks. Earlier Russian military supplies ” including Mi-35 and Mi-28 helicopters, Su-25 fighter jets and 9M133 Kornet anti-tank missiles, among other items ” had helped Iraq effectively battle terrorist forces.

