U.S. pressuring S. Korea, Japan to renew intel-sharing pact: Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo

BANGKOK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States has been pressuring both South Korea and Japan hard to narrow their differences so as to renew their soon-to-expire intelligence-sharing pact, but there are few signs of change in their stances in sight, Seoul's defense minister has said.

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo made the remarks during a press gaggle on Sunday in the Thai capital of Bangkok, after holding a one-on-one meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, and trilateral talks with Kono and the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

The talks were widely seen as a last chance for them to find a breakthrough, with just six days left to go before the planned expiry of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).

"No cool answers were there (from Kono), though we've tried very hard," Jeong said when asked about any fresh suggestions from the Japanese side regarding the pact.