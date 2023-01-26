UrduPoint.com

US Pressuring Turkey To End Russian Flights With US-Made Planes - Reports

The Biden administration is putting pressure on Turkey to enforce sanctions by stopping Russian and Belarusian airlines from flying US-made planes in its airspace, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed officials

The officials said that US Assistant Secretary of Commerce Thea Rozman Kendler warned Turkish officials during a visit last month to Turkey that individuals providing refueling services or spare plane parts to such planes could face jail term, fines, and loss of export privileges, among other punishments. The warning came as part of a US effort to solidify sanctions against Russia nearly a year into the special military operation in Ukraine.

The White House banned Russia from using US-made planes last February after the conflict began. Currently, any planes made in the US or with more than 25% US-made parts are not permitted to fly into Russia or Belarus without a license from the US Commerce Department.

However, Russian and Belarusian airlines have continued to use Boeing planes, including for more than 2,100 flights to Turkey since October 1, the report noted. Some airlines leasing Boeing and Airbus planes from companies in Ireland and Bermuda have also refused to return the planes after their leases were terminated.

