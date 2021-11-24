US prices rose 5% last month compared to October 2020: Commerce Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

Prices across the United States rose by five percent last month compared to October 2020 as the wave of inflation accelerated, the government reported Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :prices across the United States rose by five percent last month compared to October 2020 as the wave of inflation accelerated, the government reported Wednesday.

The year-on-year increase in the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index was above the 4.4 percent change reported in September, while the data showed spending and income rose more than expected last month.