US Prioritizing Deliveries Of Javelins, Stingers And Drones To Ukraine - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The United States is prioritizing shipments of Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, Stinger air defense systems, and drones to Ukraine, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"We're prioritizing the kinds of capabilities in those shipments that we know the Ukrainians need the most :Javelins, Stingers, UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) so all that's being prioritized," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The United States continues to deliver material from the $800 million security package President Joe Biden approved in mid-March, some material was delivered over the weekend and another delivery is expected to in the next 24 hours, Kirby said.

The United States is working to expedite the delivery of the new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine that was announced on Friday, Kirby said

.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

