US Prioritizing Hamas as Target for Sanctions - Treasury Chief Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The US government is prioritizing Hamas as a target for sanctions as it works to fight terrorism financing and money-laundering, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

"Hamas has been designated as a target of the US government for counterterrorism sanction programs and we prioritize targeting Hamas and their supporters," Yellen told a Congressional hearing on the Treasury's budget request for 2022.

"We have targeted a large number of Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities around the globe and that includes a host of charities around the world that have served as critical fundraising mechanisms. We also work closely with jurisdictions that are vulnerable to Hamas. We work with them to improve their anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism frameworks."