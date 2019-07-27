US Prison Allows Osipova to Talk to Her Children Via Video Call - Russian Consulate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Russian citizen Bogdana Osipova, convicted in the United States for abducting her own child, does not complain about the conditions of her detention and was allowed to talk to her children via video conference, the Russian Consulate General in New York said.

"Bogdana Osipova did not have any complaints about the conditions of her detention. According to our information, the prison's administration allowed her to talk to her kids via video call," the Consulate said in a statement on Friday.

In the beginning of June, a US Federal court sentenced Osipova to seven years in prison for international parental kidnapping and demanding child support from her ex-husband, US national Brian Mobley.

She was also ordered to pay compensation in the amount of $18,000 to her husband and to do everything possible to return her children to the United States. After the trial, Osipova was relocated to a prison in the city of Leavenworth, Kansas.

Both a US and Russian citizen, Osipova-Mobley left Wichita, Kansas, in 2014, allegedly escaping her abusive US husband, Air Force recruiter Brian Mobley, with one child from her first marriage and another from the second one. She gave birth to a third child after arriving in Russia. US authorities arrested Osipova in 2017 shortly after she returned to the United States in order to change child support arrangements.