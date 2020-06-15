US Prison Authorities Have Not Tested Bout, Yaroshenko for COVID-19 - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russian citizens Konstantin Yaroshenko, Viktor Bout and Yuriy Martyshev, imprisoned in the United States, have not been tested for COVID-19 yet, defense attorney Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that some Russians imprisoned in the United States have been tested for the novel coronavirus disease and the results were negative.

In total, there are around 100 Russian nationals currently in US prisons.

"Based on my conversations, they have not received the test," Tarasov said when asked about Yaroshenko, Bout and Martyshev, three Russian nationals the defense lawyer represents.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova have both urged the United States to release imprisoned Russian citizens amid the novel coronavirus crisis.