US Prison Authority Denies Medical Help For Russian Citizen Bout - Wife

Published May 22, 2022 | 12:26 AM

The authority of an Illinois prison holding Russian national Viktor Bout has denied him medical help after the businessman developed a skin condition, his wife told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The authority of an Illinois prison holding Russian national Viktor Bout has denied him medical help after the businessman developed a skin condition, his wife told Sputnik on Saturday.

Bout is serving a 25-year jail sentence at the medium-security facility after being convicted of arms trafficking in 2011 following a US sting operation in Thailand in 2008. He denied the accusation.

Alla Bout said her husband was suffering from an undiagnosed condition that affected large areas of his skin, including near the eyes, but the prison administration had ignored requests for help.

"There is still no diagnosis and Viktor's health is deteriorating. The prison is constantly under lockdown because of Covid or because of something that happened in another prison, and the administration does not let Viktor see a medical professional," she explained.

Russian diplomats from the Washington D.C. embassy have repeatedly requested medical assistance for the 55-year-old but the prison authority has not replied even once in the past six months, Alla said.

