US Prison Bureau Confirms Butina Projected To Be Released On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Prison Bureau Confirms Butina Projected to Be Released on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The US Bureau of Prisons (BOP) can confirm that Russian national Maria Butina is currently at a facility in Tallahassee, Florida and is still projected to be released on Friday, a BOP spokesperson told Sputnik.

"We can confirm Maria Butina is currently assigned to Federal correctional institution (FCI) Tallahassee and has a projected release date of October 25, 2019," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

Butina's lawyer Robert Driscoll told Sputnik that he spoke to his client earlier in the day and confirmed that she is still at the Tallahassee, Florida prison.

US authorities arrested Butina in mid-2018 and sentenced her to eighteen months in prison for conspiring to act as a foreign agent without notifying the Attorney General.

Butina signed a plea agreement after being held in solitary confinement for a prolonged period of time and requested a sentence of time served.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has called Butina's sentence a disgrace of the US judicial system and has accused the court of carrying out a political order. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Butina's indictment is unjustified because she was not tasked to perform any mission on behalf of the Russian government.

