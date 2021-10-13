US Prison Officials Face Contempt Charges Over Medical Care for January 6 Rioter - Judge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) A US judge cited top officials of the Washington, DC Department of Corrections for civil contempt on Wednesday, citing a delay in medical care for a participant in the January 6 Capitol riot as a violation of the defendant's civil rights.

"For the reasons stated in open court, it is adjudged that the Warden of the DC Jail and Director of the DC Department of Corrections are in civil contempt of court," an order issued by Judge Royce Lambeth said.

Lambeth said the officials - DC Department of Corrections Director Quincy Booth and Warden Wanda Patten - failed to comply with an earlier order to turn over notes by an orthopedic surgeon, who examined defendant Christopher Worrell to determine the need for surgery on a broken hand.

Lambeth also said the situation should be referred to the Justice Department to investigate whether Worrell's civil rights had been violated. The injury reportedly occurred in May, while the defendant was in custody.

Worrell faces charges that he assaulted police officers on January 6 when he was at the Capitol, according to media reports.