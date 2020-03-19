UrduPoint.com
US Prisoner Freed By Iran On Medical Furlough Takes Refuge At Swiss Embassy - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Michael White, a US citizen who is serving a 13-year sentence in Iran, is sheltering at the Swiss Embassy in Tehran after being released on a medical furlough due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a press release on Thursday.

"His release on humanitarian grounds was conditioned upon him staying in Iran. Michael is now in the custody of the Swiss embassy and will undergo medical testing and evaluation. The United States will continue to work for Michael's full release as well as the release of all wrongfully detained Americans in Iran," Pompeo said.

White has been imprisoned since 2018 on charges of insulting Iran's leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a separate, though unspecified, charge related to publication of a private picture on social media.

He was convicted the following year and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Pompeo also called on Iran to release on humanitarian grounds Morad Tahbaz, Baquer Namazi and Siamak Namazi.

"We also ask the regime to honor the commitment it made to work with the United States for the return of Robert Levinson," Pompeo said.

Levinson, a retired FBI agent, was reportedly working with the CIA on an unauthorized mission when he disappeared in March 2007 from a resort off Iran's coast.

