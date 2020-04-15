US Prisons, Jails Ignore Measures to Prevent Spread of COVID-19 - Advocacy Group

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) ASHINGTON, April 15 (Sputnik), Barrington M. Salmon - Guidelines to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic offered by epidemiologists and other medical experts have been ignored by US correctional institutions, Sentencing Project Advocacy Director Nicole Porter told Sputnik.

The US state of Maryland recorded the first death of a prison inmate from the novel coronavirus, the state's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said in a statement on Monday.

"My biggest concern is that there will be an outbreak because all of the preventative measures that have been recommended are being ignored," Porter said. "Unless municipalities reduce the number of people in detention, people will die. It's hard to imagine that once COVID-19 is inside, there won't be a number of people getting it. It's certainly going to be a challenge in prisons and jails."

Prison activists, civil and human rights advocates and families of the incarcerated, have filed suit, protested, written letters, signed petitions and used other modes of exerting pressure on public officials to release inmates, given that tens of thousands are at risk of contracting the virus.

Porter said the Sentencing Project is increasingly getting information that prisoners around the United States are getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

"It's distressing that they can't protect themselves like those living in free communities. ... I just hope that people get the help that they need and that we can help," she said.

Porter pointed out that the first and most obvious action is to release older incarcerated individuals, the elderly and non-violent offenders - all of whom are less likely to be a threat to the community. A range of other advocates concur.

"There are more states doing that, but certainly not a majority, and those doing it are doing so in incredibly modest terms," she said. "Public officials have the authority to act but they've chosen not to.

It's not being done at the scale it needs to happen or to match the emergency. This is fundamentally a lack of leadership, a crisis of leadership and chronic marginalization of those in detention."

Porter noted that the state of California has released 3,500 incarcerated individuals in response to litigation to create just such an outcome.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order to commute the sentences of 140 people behind bars and is allowing an additional 740 people using qualifying non-violent releases.

Similarly, New York released 700 incarcerated individuals the state's correctional system and Governor Andrewl Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the authorities plan to release as many as 1,100 more.

Porter said these numbers are very modest when compared to other countries like Iran, which has so far released 100,000 prisoners.

"Meanwhile, some detention facilities [in the United States] are operating at 130 percent of capacity. Social distancing is impossible when people are living dorm-style, crowded in gyms and large spaces. People are crowded and packed into these prison warehouses," she said.

Porter said her goal and that of her allies is to de-carcerate jails by releasing those who are medically vulnerable.

"No one should die," she said. "They should release elders. I would say that people who're incarcerated are older because of weathering - being low income and under or uninsured - they age sooner. Federal and state systems could be more generous."

Porter also releasing inmates may yield public safety benefits because those who are middle-aged have lower levels of recidivism.

The authorities can move people in communities where they will be freer as well as healthier, she said.

In addition, inmates who are a year or less to exit prison should also be released given that many already have transition plans, Porter added.