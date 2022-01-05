US Private Employers Added Twice More Jobs Than Forecast in December - ADP Data

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Private employers in the United States added 807,000 jobs in December, nearly twice more than predicted by economists, as the labor market thrived despite challenges from COVID's Omicron variant, data from private payrolls surveyor ADP showed Wednesday.

"December's job market strengthened as the fallout from the Delta variant faded and Omicron's impact had yet to be seen," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in a statement. "Job gains were broad-based, as goods producers added the strongest reading of the year, while service providers dominated growth."

Historical ADP data showed it to be the highest monthly gain for private sector jobs since May.

Economists polled by US media had forecast an addition of just 410,000 private sector jobs in December, putting what the ADP reported at 97% higher. For November, ADP had reported a growth of 534,000 jobs.

The ADP report came ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls report for December from the Labor Department, which will include both private and government sector jobs. Economists are expecting that report to show an addition of 424,000 jobs versus November's 210,000.

"Friday is the non-farm payrolls report and this will bump up market expectations, even if ADP's track record since the pandemic has been spotty," economist Adam Button said in a post on ForexLive.

"It's the best reading since May. It's not a surprise to see hiring in transportation and health, which are in high demand; but the jump in leisure and hospitality during Omicron was unexpected."

The Omicron has emerged as the dominant COVID strain in the United States, causing 95.4% of new US coronavirus cases last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. Despite this, the variant has proven to be less lethal than Delta, which caused a resurgence in hospitalizations and deaths last year after a respite from the original COVID-19 strain.

Two years into the COVID-19 crisis, restoring job growth remains one of the main concerns of US policymakers.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April 2020, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus. About a fifth of those jobs have yet to return, officials say.

ADP's Richardson noted that December's job growth brought the fourth quarter average to 625,000, surpassing the 514,000 average for the year. While 2021 itself added 6 million jobs, private sector payrolls remained some 4 million short of pre-COVID levels, she said.