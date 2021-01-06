US private employment falls 123,000 in December: ADP

US private employment fell 123,000 in December, according to private data released Wednesday, a worrying sign for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic worsens

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :US private employment fell 123,000 in December, according to private data released Wednesday, a worrying sign for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

It was the first decline since April, and payroll services firm ADP said private job said most of the damage was seen in large firms with more than 1,000 employees, which shed 169,000 positions in the month.