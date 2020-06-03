US private employment falls 2.76 mn in May: ADP

Private companies shed another 2.76 million jobs in May following nearly 20 million job losses in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Wednesday from payrolls firm ADP

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Private companies shed another 2.76 million jobs in May following nearly 20 million job losses in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Wednesday from payrolls firm ADP.

The losses were widespread throughout all sectors and sizes of business, though education posted a rare, modest increase in employment, according to the data, which are seen as a preview of the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday.