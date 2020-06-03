UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Private Employment Falls 2.76 Mn In May: ADP

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:00 PM

US private employment falls 2.76 mn in May: ADP

Private companies shed another 2.76 million jobs in May following nearly 20 million job losses in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Wednesday from payrolls firm ADP

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Private companies shed another 2.76 million jobs in May following nearly 20 million job losses in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Wednesday from payrolls firm ADP.

The losses were widespread throughout all sectors and sizes of business, though education posted a rare, modest increase in employment, according to the data, which are seen as a preview of the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday.

Related Topics

Business Education Job April May All From Government Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine stu ..

34 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad seeks private hospit ..

35 seconds ago

UNODC kicks off Virtual Advocacy Campaign against ..

37 seconds ago

138 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punja ..

40 seconds ago

UK's Johnson condemns George Floyd killing, calls ..

5 minutes ago

Three Drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.