US Private Hiring Slows, Signaling Relief For Fed

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US private sector hiring slowed by 44% in March, emitting potential recession signals even as it indicated relief for inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve who have said employment and wage growth have to cool to curb the worst price pressures in four decades.

Company hirings rose by just 145,000 versus the February growth of 261,000, private payrolls processor ADP said, releasing a number even below the 210,000 growth forecast on the average by economists polled by US media.

"Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing," Nela Richardson, chief economist at the ADP, said in a statement. "Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down."

The private hirings data came on the heels of another report on US job openings for February, which showed the smallest growth in almost two years. Job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, growing at their slowest pace since May 2021, the Labor Department said in that report released Tuesday.

The two reports made print before Friday's scheduled release of the all-important labor update for the United States: the non-farm payrolls (NFP) report.

The March edition of the NFP is expected to show a growth of just 240,000 versus February's 311,000. If correct, it could be sharply lower than January's 517,000 spike that raised new worries about inflation in the United States.

Inflation, as measured by the CPI, or Consumer Price Index, hit 40-year highs in June 2022, expanding at an annual rate of 9.1%. Since then, it has slowed, growing at just 6.5% per annum in February, for its slowest expansion since October 2021. Even so, that was more than three times the Fed's target of 2% per annum.

The Fed has increased interest rates by 475 basis points over the past 13 months, taking them to a peak of 5% from just 0.25% after the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

The central bank's main guide for rates has been the monthly NFP report. The labor market has been the juggernaut of US economic recovery from the pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of jobs being added without fail since June 2020 to make up for the initial loss of 20 million jobs to the pandemic. The Fed has identified robust job and wages growth as two of the key drivers of inflation. Average monthly wages have grown without a stop since May 2021.

